Police find woman with drugs while picking up children at school

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — A strong smell of marijuana led to the arrest of a woman who was picking up children in what police called a vehicle in “deplorable condition” in Dubois County.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, a school staff member at Jasper Elementary School noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from one of the vehicles in the student pickup line. School staff notified a detective who was also there to pick up his children.

The detective located the vehicle from where the smell of marijuana was coming from and detained both occupants inside. The detective spoke with the driver, 41-year-old Sylvia Hadi, and searched the vehicle.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, other controlled substances, and paraphernalia were located inside.

Police say the vehicle was in deplorable condition with extreme filth, beer cans, and some diapers with feces lying on the ground.

Hadi was arrested and taken to the Dubois County jail, where she was being held on bond. The Indiana Department of Child Services arrived and made arrangements for the five children inside the vehicle, a release said.

Hadi was being held on the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony.

Neglect of a dependent, Level 6 Felony.

Possession of a controlled substance (2 Counts), Class A Misdemeanor.

Possession of marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor.

Possession of paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor.