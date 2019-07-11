Police: Homicide victim found at west side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Detectives have been called to a homicide in a residential area on the west side.

Police were dispatched to a death investigation about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2600 block of Eagledale Drive after a neighbor saw what they believed to be a deceased person in the home.

When police arrived, they located an adult male in his 20’s or 30’s dead inside the home.

Authorities are still trying to piece together how the man died. IMPD is calling this a death investigation, but treating it as a homicide due to trauma found on the man’s body.

Investigators do not believe the man lived at the residence and they have made contact with the homeowner for questioning.