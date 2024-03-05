Police: Indianapolis woman with medical issues dies in jail

The Huntington County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office is shown in May 2023 in Huntington, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman died in a northeastern Indiana jail on Sunday morning, Indiana State Police reported Monday night.

Schakia L. Yates, 37, was reported to be in unresponsive and in medical distress about 5:15 a.m. Sunday at the Huntington County jail. She’d been in jail for just over a year, police said in a news release.

Yates was being housed alone in a medical cell due to a history of medical issues, police say.

“Jail staff provided medical aid and called for EMS personnel. Upon their arrival EMS personnel took over life saving care, but were not able to revive Yates,” the release said.

An autopsy done Monday has yet to determine her cause and manner of death, police say.

Online court records show Yates had been charged in November 2022 with drug dealing and possession. She’s been scheduled for a court hearing on Monday morning in Huntington Superior Court.

The online court records say Yates is from Fort Wayne.

The Huntington County sheriff asked the state police to investigate the woman’s death.

Huntington, a city of 17,000 residents, is about a 40-minute drive southwest of downtown Fort Wayne.