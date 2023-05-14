Police investigating fatal trauma near downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after police found him unconscious with traumatic injuries near downtown early Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, IMPD Southeast District officers were informed of a person down in the 50 block of West South Street, which is near the Greyhound bus station on South Illinois Street.

Police located a man on the ground, who appeared to have injuries consistent with trauma. Emergency services took the man to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are currently working with the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency to investigate and collect potential evidence from the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released, and information on what caused the incident or any potential suspects was not immediately available as of Sunday morning.