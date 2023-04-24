Police: Man faces attempted murder charge after stabbing mother

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 30-year-old faces an attempted murder charge after he brutally stabbed his mother Monday afternoon in her home’s kitchen, Brownsburg police say.

Susan Early, 59, was in critical condition prior to emergency surgery, the Brownsburg Police Department said in a news release sent late Wednesday afternoon to News 8.

Her son Kyle A. Braun also was charged with two counts of battery by bodily waste on an officer.

Police were called for service just before 12:25 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Midnight Pass. That’s in the Summer Ridge housing subdivision off West Northfield Drive on the west side of Brownsburg.

Officers arrived to find neighbors tending to Early, who was lying in her front yard. The release said, “Ms. Early appeared to have suffered from multiple stab wounds and still had a large kitchen knife protruding from her head.”

Early, who was alert and conscious, told police her son had attacked and beaten her in the kitchen.

Neighbors told police they saw Braun leave the home on foot. Officers took him into custody in the neighborhood without incident. He was taken to a hospital for what police described as superficial wounds to his hand.

Braun became combative at the hospital and spat at two officers, Capt. Jennifer Barrett told News 8.

Barrett also told News 8 that Braun did not live with his mother. He is believed to be homeless.