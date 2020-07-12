Police: Man who forced entry into home on east side fatally shot by resident

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night on the city's east side, police say. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday night, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Linwood Avenue on reports of a person shot. That’s on the city’s east side near 10th Street and East Michigan Street.

Police believe the man was shot after he had forced entry into the home. When officers arrived they found the man dead from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The resident who shot the man remained on the scene and is cooperating with detectives, police say. The man who was killed and the person who shot him knew each other and the shooting is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.