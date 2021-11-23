Crime Watch 8

Police: No indication of physical trauma in death of 27-year-old Kokomo woman

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo Police Department on Tuesday said an autopsy showed no indications of physical trauma in the death of a 27-year-old woman.

Officers responded to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo hospital Monday after Shalynn Carroll, of Kokomo, was brought to the emergency room unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at 2:17 p.m., according to police.

The Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Coroner’s Office opened an investigation into Carroll’s death.

Police say toxicology results are still pending and the case remains active.

Anyone with information about the case should call detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7389, the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Wallsmith can also be reached by sending an email to dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.com.