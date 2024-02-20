Police pursuit ends in crash including 2 IMPD vehicles on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police pursuit Tuesday afternoon ended with a crash including two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicles along U.S. 31 on the city’s south side.

The computer-aided dispatch system shows the personal-injury accident was reported at 3:35 p.m. Monday in the 5400 and 5500 blocks of South East Street, which is also U.S. 31. That’s in an area with retailers, a gas station, a hotel and restaurants near the intersection with Epler Avenue. It’s just south of the I-465 interchange for U.S. 31.

A news release issued just after 5 p.m. Tuesday from Public Information Officer William Young of IMPD said Southeast District officers were involved in the pursuit.

One officer was reported to be awake and breathing, and stable when taken to a hospital. The second officer was checked out on the scene. A third driver was not taken to a hospital, but was checked at the scene and released.

IMPD later clarified a “civilian vehicle” also was involved in the crash, and the suspect vehicle was not involved in the crash.

The release said, “The suspects were taken into custody in the 4100 block of Independence Drive.”

IMPD provided no information on the reason police were pursuing the suspects, or how many total vehicles were involved in the crash.