Police searching for driver who flipped vehicle into building on west side

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are searching for the driver responsible for flipping a vehicle into a building overnight.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to the 1500 block of West Washington Street for a report of a crash with possible entrapment just after 2:15 a.m.

Additionally, IFD said they received several calls of a building on fire in that area.

IFD said that firefighters arrived to see a vehicle into the structure, with heavy smoke coming from the building.

Witnesses told crews that the vehicle left the roadway, flipped several times before ultimately hitting the building, which then caught fire. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene.

The driver, as described by witnesses to firefighters, is a black male in his early 20s.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3 a.m.

No firefighters were injured.

