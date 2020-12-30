Police seek 2nd person in connection to 2 shooting deaths at gas station

Bargersville Police Department on Dec. 30, 2020, released photos of a person they are seeking in connection to a shooting that left two people dead at a gas station Dec. 24. (Photo Provided/Bargersville Police Department/Facebook)

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police have released photos of a person they are seeking in connection to a shooting that left two people dead at a gas station Thursday.

It’s the second person police have said they are seeking in connection to the shooting deaths.

Bargersville Police Department said Wednesday they are now seeking a person who is not a suspect but was at the gas station during the shooting. Two photos released on Facebook show a person dressed in black gear with a yellow design on his sweatshirt hoodie. Anyone who knows the person is asked to contact Detective Zach Elliott at 317-714-4652 or Detective Stephen Byerly at 317-557-1402.

Bargersville police said Thursday night they’re seeking Levi Bradley Camplin, 18. He was described as 5-feet-6 and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

According to the Johnson County Dispatch, officers responded to a report of a person shot around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the Circle K at 9400 W. State Road 144. That’s just west of State Road 37 between Mooresville and Bargersville. The business, which has a Martinsville address, straddles the border of Johnson and Morgan counties.

Trending Headlines

Ethan Bell, 20, of Indianapolis, was killed in the shooting. Also, a 17-year-old was killed, but Bargersville police have withheld his name because of his age and because his identity has not yet been confirmed.

On Thursday, Devon McHugh, 18, of Martinsville, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for emergency surgery and is expected to survive, the police said in a news release issued Thursday. They have not updated his condition.