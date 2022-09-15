Crime Watch 8

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana.

During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.

The suspect vehicle is a 2003-2006 Honda Element SUV with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window. The SUV was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information was asked to call detective Greg Lockhart 317-776-2235 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to be anonymous.