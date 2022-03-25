Crime Watch 8

Police: Stranded motorist near I-70 rest area shoots tow-truck driver

A person was shot on I-70 near Plainfield on March 25, 2022. (INDOT traffic cam)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A tow-truck driver was found shot Friday morning on an I-70 shoulder near the rest area, Indiana State Police says.

Investigators believed the tow-truck driver, a man, had arrived after 10 a.m. Friday to help a stranded motorist, also a man, on eastbound I-70. The stranded motorist, who had a 4-year-old child with him, may have had a mechanical issue that caused him to pull onto the shoulder.

When the tow truck arrived to assist, the stranded motorist fired at the tow-truck driver multiple times, got in the tow truck with the child, and drove off, a news release from state police says.

The tow-truck driver was not identified in the release, and his condition was unknown.

The stranded motorist, who was not identified in the release, was later apprehended in the tow truck. The Hendricks County prosecutor will decide whether to file criminal charges.