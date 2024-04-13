Police: Traffic stop in Henry County leads to arrest of Ohio murder suspect

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — An Ohio man wanted for murder was arrested Saturday morning following a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Henry County, Indiana State Police say.

Around 7 a.m., A state trooper was patrolling I-70 near the Knightstown exit when a white Chrysler passenger car was caught speeding. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the Chrysler and discovered the driver, identified as 18-year-old Robert Shields III, was wanted on an active warrant out of Ohio.

According to the Toledo Police Department in Ohio, the warrant stemmed from an incident on March 17. Shield is accused of fatally shooting a victim in the head after an altercation.

Shields was arrested and preliminarily charged with the following:

Possession of marijuana

Operator never licensed

Shields was transported to the Henry County Jail, where he will wait for extradition back to Ohio.