Crime Watch 8

Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance footage shows Andre Johnson, 29, hiding against a nearby apartment building while waiting for Kiser to get out of his truck. Johnson approached the vehicle, entered the backseat and shot Kiser multiple times.

Johnson then fled the scene in his car.

IMPD began investigating the case and used a GPS bracelet worn by Johnson to tie him to the scene.

Using the bracelet they tracked him to his residence and arrested him. The weapon used to murder Kiser was later found in his car.

A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.