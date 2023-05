Rochester man arrested for child molestation

Rochester, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday, Indiana State Police were contacted by the Fulton County Department of Child Services concerning allegations of child molestation involving Christopher S. Steinert, 32, of Rochester, Indiana.

State police began an investigation that concluded Friday with the arrest of Steinert for 5 charges related to crimes against children. Steinert was taken to the Fulton County Jail.