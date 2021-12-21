Crime Watch 8

Search underway for armed robbery suspects

Photo of two suspects wanted for robbery. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are looking for two suspects wanted for armed robbery, according to Crime Stoppers.

Police said that on Oct. 9, around 5:30 p.m., the two suspects entered the King’s Furniture store at 9050 East 38th Street. Both suspects then proceeded to rob someone, while one suspect carried a handgun.

Following the robbery, both of the male suspects left the scene headed toward the Cavalier Court apartments.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.