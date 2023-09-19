Search underway for murder suspect mistakenly released from Marion County jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a homicide suspect who was mistakenly released from jail on Wednesday.

Kevin Mason, 28, was wanted on three Minnesota warrants, including one for murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Minneapolis, Minn. Police say authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on one warrant.

Mason was being held at the Adult Detention Center when he was mistakenly released. The sheriff’s office said the waived extradition may have contributed to his release. The two warrants were closed in error as duplicates.

Officials say that an internal investigation is being conducted with MCSO to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations occurred. On Friday, the sheriff’s office terminated an employee related to the investigation.

Mason was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 205 pounds with a cross tattoo under his left eye and “SUB” tattooed on his chest. He also has a neck tattoo.

Police are encouraging community members to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-877 with any details or tips that may help locate Mason. MCSO’s Criminal Division is leading the search and is being assisted by IMPD and the United States Marshal Service. Anyone who sees Mason should call 911 immediately and not approach him.