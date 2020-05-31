Separate shootings leave 3 dead in Indianapolis overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have died and multiple people were shot in separate shootings overnight, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to the area of Talbot and Vermont streets just before midnight on reports of a person shot. When they arrived to the scene they found a man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police say just before 2:30 a.m. another person was shot in the area of East Market Street and North Pennsylvania Street. That’s just east of Monument Circle downtown, near the location of the first fatal shooting. According to IMPD, a man was found at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Also just before 2:30 a.m. police responded to a report that two people had been shot in the 3700 block of Orchard Avenue on the city’s near north side. That’s about five miles northeast of downtown. When officers arrived they found two men had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say none of the fatal shootings involved officers.

A second day of protests of the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police began around 4 p.m. at Monument Circle. Indianapolis protesters also named Dreasjon Reed in their calls for justice from the Indiana War Memorial.

It is unclear if any of the fatal shootings were connected to the violence downtown that stemmed from protesting. Police have also not yet released information about suspects.