Live blog: Protest gathers in downtown Indianapolis over death of George Floyd

Protesters gathered in downtown Indianapolis on May 30, 2020, over the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (WISH Photo/Al Carl)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Protesters gathered Saturday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis in protest of the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Police Chief Randal Taylor held a press conference following a night of unrest as protests turned violent overnight. Taylor announced 27 arrests were made overnight after protesters failed to get out of the road. Police say three police officers and three protesters were also injured. Thirty businesses and five IMPD cars were also damaged.

Community and faith leaders also met at the Indiana Statehouse, denouncing rioting and looting in the the city. Many of those leaders expressed their own pain over Floyd’s death, encouraged people to continue to protest but do so peacefully, and said they were concerned that some of the people damaging property were infiltrating the protests.

5:30 p.m. update

A large crowd has gathered at the Indiana War Memorial, many chanting and holding signs with “Black Lives Matter.”







5 p.m. update

The crowd was moving from Monument Circle to other nearby areas, with shouts of “No justice, no peace,” filling the street. They appeared to be heading to Massachusetts Avenue.

News 8’s Katiera Winfrey shared a live look at the protesters.

4:30 p.m. update

Crowds gathered at Monument Circle.













4 p.m. update

IndyGo announced that inbound and outbound bus service downtown was suspended until further notice, and the downtown transit center was closed.