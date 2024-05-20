Sheriff: Man, woman dead after possible murder-suicide

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found shot dead Monday and a man found shot died later at a hospital in a possible murder-suicide, Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter says in a news release issued Monday night.

The sheriff’s office responded at an undisclosed time Monday to a welfare check in the first block of Farlow Road. That’s a rural area with a few homes just east of U.S. 27, and a few minutes’ drive south of downtown Richmond.

Erika Painter, 30, of Centerville, was found dead.

Dustin Creech, 38, of Richmond, was taken to Reid Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later was moved to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where he died.

The release said, “As the deputy arrived at the scene, two shots were heard, indicating that the incident was still unfolding upon the deputy’s approach.”

After finding the man and woman, the deputy began lifesaving measures.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 765-973-9393. “The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to uncover all the facts, and additional information may be released as it becomes available,” the release said.

Richmond is a city of 35,500 people about a 75-minute drive east of downtown Indianapolis.

