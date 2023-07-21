Shooting outside Indianapolis fast food restaurant leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old man died Friday after a shooting outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. to a walk-in person shot at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street.

Police arrived and found Nouridine Moctar Mahamadou in critical condition. Around 1 a.m., IMPD sent out an update saying Mahamadou had died from his injuries.

Officers learned Mahamadou was shot in the parking lot of an Arby’s restaurant at 71st Street and Georgetown Road, a few blocks east of I-465.

IMPD says investigators found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central 317-262-TIPS.