Crime Watch 8

Spencer Police Department officer arrested after investigation of misconduct, theft

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — An officer with the Spencer City Police Department was arrested Friday for official misconduct and theft charges.

Indiana State Police conducted an investigation after the Owen County prosecutor contacted ISP and requested an investigation after an officer allegedly removed items from secured storage, according to a news release.

Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, from Gosport and an 18-year veteran of law enforcement who has been employed by the Spencer Police Department for the last 10 months, utilized his authority to remove illegal narcotics and controlled substances from the Drug Enforcement Administration Take Back Container stored within the Spencer Police Department.

As a result of the investigation, Deckard was arrested and booked into the Owen County Jail Friday morning where he posted bond.