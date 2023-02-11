Crime Watch 8

State police find 154 pounds of cocaine during I-70 traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A routine Friday afternoon traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis led to the discovery of more than 150 pounds of cocaine.

At around 2:30 p.m., a state trooper pulled over a semi with no trailer on eastbound I-70 near Post Road after the driver changed lanes without signaling, state police said in a release Saturday.

While speaking to the driver, 43-year-old Onkar Singh, of California, the state trooper became suspicious and called for a police K-9.

Indiana State Police K-9 Cole arrived his with handler a short time later. Cole did an open-air sniff around the semi and alerted his handler to the presence of illegal drugs.

State troopers searched the semi and found 154 pounds of cocaine inside the sleeper berth.

The cocaine had an estimated street value of $2.8 million, state police say.

Singh was arrested for felony drug dealing and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remained Saturday morning.

“This significant drug seizure is a result of sustained and persistent efforts by troopers assigned to our drug enforcement section,” ISP Indianapolis District Commander, Lt. Josh Watson, said in a release. “They spend countless hours patrolling our highways and diligently utilizing their specialized training and experience to intercept and seize illegal narcotics being transported in and through Indiana.”