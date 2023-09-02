Suspect, police dog critically injured after Indianapolis police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A break-in suspect and a police dog were injured Friday night in a police shooting on Raymond Street west of Meridian Street, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD at 7:45 p.m. Friday was sent to a report of an break-in alarm at a business at 111 W. Raymond St. That’s the address of Greene’s Auto & Truck Service.

The owner of the business saw a man inside the store. The K9 unit arrived and made an announcement for the man to come out of the business. The man did not come out. The police dog and its handler went into the business to search for the man. At some point, the police dog was stabbed by the man.

The K9 handler shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to Eskenazi Health in critical condition.

IMPD did not immediately share the name of the suspect or the police officer with the public.

No officers were injured at the scene.

The police dog was taken to an emergency clinic in critical condition.

IMPD said in a social media post Friday night that it believes everyone involved was accounted for, and no threat existed to the community.

The police shooting is the second this week involving IMPD. An Indianapolis police officer on Sunday fatally shot a man who was wielding a machete on the city’s northwest side.