Terre Haute man dies in Vigo County police shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute man who’d displayed guns during a welfare check was killed Wednesday in a police shooting, the Indiana State Police says.

James Dockery, 45, died in the shooting. Police had been called for a welfare check of a suicidal person about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 7400 block of South Carlisle Street.

Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Dayton Huebner arrived at the home and tried to communicate with Dockery, who was “in distress,” said a news release issued Wednesday night from state police. Huebner, who was off duty and has been on the force 10 years, did not have any guns in his possession at that time.

Later, Vigo County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Hawkins arrived and gave Huebner a department-issued service rifle, state police say.

Both deputies gave Dockery commands to drop a rifle he was holding. Dockery ignored the commands and pointed the rifle at the deputies, state police say. Huebner then fired one shot and hit Dockery, who died at the scene.

Hawkins, who has been with Vigo County for six years, was wearing a body-worn camera.

Huebner was placed on administrative leave, which is customary after a police shooting.

State police detectives’ investigation will be turned over to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Mental health resources