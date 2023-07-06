Search
Thieves take 1970 Pontiac GTO from Indy airport hotel

The stolen 1970 Pontiac GTO (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 1970 Pontiac GTO was stolen at an airport hotel in June, according to a police report.

Just after 8 a.m. June 27, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the La Quinta Inn in the 2000 block of Executive Drive on a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle stolen earlier that morning just before 4 a.m.

IMPD shared photos of the two suspects and their vehicles. One drove a white truck, the other drove a black truck.

The suspects have not been arrested, according to IMPD.

The vehicle, which is worth $35,000, has not been found.

