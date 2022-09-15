Crime Watch 8

Tip from Snapchat leads to Kokomo man’s arrest for child porn

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Tuesday for child sex crimes, according the Kokomo Police Department.

On Sept. 7, investigators with the Kokomo Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTip from Snapchat of two videos containing child sexual abuse material.

On Tuesday afternoon investigators obtained a search warrant for the home of 39-year-old Christopher Ashcroft in the 500 block of Treaty Lane on the south side of Kokomo.

Investigators searched the home and found numerous electronic devices containing evidence of child sexual abuse material. They later searched Ashcroft’s cellphone, which held a large amount of additional evidence, the police department said.

Ashcroft was arrested for child exploitation and possession of child pornography.