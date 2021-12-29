Crime Watch 8

Transgender woman shot on northeast side dies 2 days later

by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A transgender woman shot on the northeast side Sunday morning died as a result of injuries Tuesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened in the 8200 block of Center Run Drive just after 3 a.m. That is near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Center Run Drive.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. Family members have told News 8’s Katiera Winfrey that the victim is Ke’Yahonna Stone.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Michael Wright by calling detective Michael Wright by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or sending an email to Michael.Wright@Indy.Gov.

This story has been updated to correct pronoun usage.

