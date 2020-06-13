Trooper shot, suspect dead after carjacking and pursuit in northwest Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was killed and an Indiana trooper was injured in a shooting in northwest Indiana Friday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say officers were called after a reported robbery and car jacking at the Pilot Truck Stop in Remington around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The victim of the carjacking told police a man wearing a mask pointed a gun at the victim’s head before taking possession of the victim’s black Mitsubishi vehicle.

A short time later a Demotte police officer located the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 65 near mile marker 230. The officer was going to make a traffic stop, but the officer’s emergency lighting “became disabled and the officer lost sight of the vehicle near exit 240,” according to a news release sent to News 8. That’s near Lowell in Lake County.

Two troopers in the area then located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. A pursuit ensued and the vehicle the suspect was driving got a flat tire and slowed down. The driver got out of the vehicle and began to fire a weapon at the troopers, shooting one of them, police say.

Gunfire was exchanged and one of the trooper’s shot the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured trooper was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. State police say the identity of the troopers involved will be released in the coming days. No other information was immediately available.