Two in custody after shooting in park on near northwest side

(WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers say two are in custody after a shooting Tuesday night.

Around 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to 3700 Clifton St., which is the address of Bertha Ross Park off Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Street, on a report of a person shot.

Bertha Ross Park is 15-acre park, with only a basketball court and a splash pad among its amenities.

Upon arrival, police located a person with gunshot wounds. Officers also say that two suspects have been detained, but their role in the shooting is unclear.

The person was last reported to be in stable condition. No further information was immediately available by Tuesday night.

