US Marshals, Terre Haute police seek man who violated probation on domestic battery charge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Local and federal authorities are searching for a Terre Haute man who, online court records show, has violated his probation on a domestic battery charge.

Online court records show Cyal M. Colon was convicted in February after pleading guilty to domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, and invasion of privacy in two cases in Vigo Superior Court 4. He was given a suspended sentence for both cases and was put on probation on the condition that he have no new arrests.

A Facebook post from the Terre Haute Police Department on Thursday says Colon is wanted for domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, auto theft, and invasion of privacy.

Two warrants were listed in online court records from the cases in which he was sentenced in February. The online records showed he’d violated his probation in March and would be held on no bond when taken back into custody.

Online court records did not show he was convicted of auto theft in February.

Anyone with information on Colon’s whereabouts was asked to call or text the U.S. Marshals Task Force at 812-230-0295.

Terre Haute is about a 75-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis on I-70.