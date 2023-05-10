Woman arrested after allegedly robbing Walmart customer at knifepoint

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington woman was arrested after robbing a customer of an area Walmart, officials say.

In a Facebook post made by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, 34-year-old Tarea Hutchins is facing felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon.

Around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the sheriff’s office were informed by a customer at Walmart that an armed robbery had taken place.

The customer, a 25-year-old woman, told investigators she was shopping when Hutchins approached her and asked for money. After asking for money, officers say Hutchins allegedly displayed a knife to the customer.

Hutchins walked the customer to an ATM near the front of the store and forced her to withdraw money, officers say.

Upon arrival, investigators viewed security camera footage to gather images of Hutchens. Shortly after, deputies found Hutchns in the parking lot near the fuel center, and she was taken into custody.

Hutchins was being held at the Monroe County jail with a $15,000 surety and a $500 cash bond. An initial hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.