Crime Watch 8

Woman arrested for attempted murder after Fishers shooting

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a McCordsville woman has been arrested for attempted murder after a man was shot in Fishers.

The Fishers Police Department has arrested 38-year-old Shaalea Davis in the case.

Officers responded to Interstate 69 north of 116th Street just before 3 p.m. after being called out for a welfare check.

Police arrived to find an SUV parked on the side of the road. Two adults were standing outside of the vehicle.

The man told officers that he had been shot. He was taken to a hospital.

The woman, Davis, was then arrested.

She faces preliminary charges of attempter murder, battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing a firearm.

Police have not released any info on what led up to the shooting.