Woman arrested for battery after parent reports abuse at Fishers daycare

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An employee of a daycare in Fishers was arrested Tuesday on 19 counts of battery, just over a month after a concerned parent reported their child was suffering from bruising, police say.

On March 16, the Fishers Police Department launched an investigation after a parent reported their child was suffering from a handprint bruise on her right left after they came home from the Kiddie Academy Daycare located at 11703 Olio Road, a release said Tuesday.

The parent immediately contacted the owner of the daycare and met to view the surveillance video from the classroom. Police say the video showed a daycare employee physically abusing the child. The owner of the daycare immediately fired that employee the same day.

Molly Taxter, 23, was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Detectives have identified multiple victims that were abused and believe there could be additional children involved.

Any parent of a child who attended Kiddie Academy Daycare between January and March 2023 and has reason to believe their child has suffered an injury at the daycare is asked to contact Fishers police at 317-595-3317.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the initial court date has not been set.