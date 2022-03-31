Crime Watch 8

Woman charged with trying to kill her husband for having affair

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a Columbus woman Thursday for trying to kill her husband for having an affair.

Carmela Goddard, 43, of Columbus, was charged with attempted murder, criminal recklessness, and intimidation.

Columbus Police Department officers were called around 11:30 p.m. March 25 by Carmela’s mother, who reported shots being fired on the 4600 block of Riverside Drive.

When police arrived, they spoke with the resident Bradley Goddard.

During an interview police said Bradley Goddard told them his wife, Carmela Goddard, attempted to shoot him for having an affair with her friend.

He also said that during a dispute with his wife, he contacted Carmela Goddard’s mother to inform her that his wife attempted to shoot him.

Columbus police say she pointed a firearm at someone in the home and pulled the trigger.

The weapon reportedly malfunctioned and fired during a struggle, police said.

Columbus police say she is being held at a $1.5 million bond in the Bartholomew County Jail.