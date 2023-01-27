Crime Watch 8

Woman dead after shooting in home on 96th east of I-69

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Friday in a home off 96th Street just east of I-69, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Village Way. That’s in a residential area near a Meijer store on the city’s border with Fishers.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley says witnesses were talking to police about seeing a vehicle leave the area before the woman was found however, no vehicle description is available at this time.

Foley said investigators found no sign of forced entry.

Police do not yet know whether this was a targeted shooting or the result of a domestic situation.

IMPD is asking anyone with home video from the area to contact the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

No additional details were immediately available.