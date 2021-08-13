Crime Watch 8

Woman dies after Wednesday shooting on northeast side; child still recovering

Photo of the scene of the Bayview Club Drive shooting. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman injured in a Wednesday evening shooting on the northeast side has died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the adult female who was in critical condition has passed away. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will provide her identity. We continue to be hopeful the 11-year-old victim will survive her injuries. https://t.co/KTZPySkU6I — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 13, 2021

Police also said they remain hopeful that the 11-year-old girl hurt in the shooting will survive her injuries.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, just before 9 p.m., police were called to a domestic disturbance call in the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive. That’s in the Bayview Club Apartment Homes just southwest of the I-69 and I-465 interchange.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an officer was shot in the leg while checking the perimeter of the apartment. He was stable at an area hospital.

At the time, the girl and the woman were shot and were in critical condition. The girl was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital; the woman was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

The suspect in the shooting, 32-year-old Donald Williams, was taken to the hospital in critical condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

This is the fourth child shot in Indianapolis in less than two weeks. The three other children home during this shooting are physically alright, but police said even one child hurt, is too many.