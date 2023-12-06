Zionsville man indicted for fraudulent business practices in 2-year-long real estate scam
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County jury indicted a Zionsville man for his alleged corrupt business practices and a real estate scam that targeted recently bereaved families in the Indianapolis area.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears made the announcement Monday.
James Bleier II, 54, was charged with a list of felonies, including:
- Fraudulent or deceitful acts in an offer
- Sale or purchase of a security
- Unlawful sale of a security
- Being an unregistered broker-dealer
- Corrupt business influence
- Three counts of theft
- Five counts of forgery
- Four counts of obstructing justice
During an investigation by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities learned that from March 2018 to May 2020, Bleier allegedly carried out several scams that affected five known families in Indianapolis.
The prosecutor’s office says through several forgeries, Bleier “attempted to force the sale of someone’s home, disguised a $50,000 bank loan, and used a falsified heirship document, among other schemes, to exploit people in the real estate market.”
Prosecutor Mears said in his announcement, “I commend the Marion County Grand Jury for treating this case with the dignity that it demands. The defendant’s alleged conduct is detestable, and we will fight to ensure the rights of the victims who were taken advantage of are restored and upheld.”
Bleier’s next court date was set for Feb. 12.
Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been exploited by Bleier’s scams is asked to contact the Marion County Grand Jury Division Office at 317-327-5600.