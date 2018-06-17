Crowds beat the heat for Purple Stride pancreatic cancer walk

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat didn’t stop some people in Indianapolis from raising money to help research for pancreatic cancer.

It was the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s Purple Stride Walk. 

More than 1,500 people were out walking downtown on Saturday.

News 8’s Scott Sander was the emcee.

PanCAN says they raise more than $180,000.

The money will go to funding research, clinical initiatives and patient services.

The group says pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: