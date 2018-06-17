Crowds beat the heat for Purple Stride pancreatic cancer walk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat didn’t stop some people in Indianapolis from raising money to help research for pancreatic cancer.

It was the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s Purple Stride Walk.

More than 1,500 people were out walking downtown on Saturday.

News 8’s Scott Sander was the emcee.

PanCAN says they raise more than $180,000.

The money will go to funding research, clinical initiatives and patient services.

The group says pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States.