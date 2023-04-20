McDonald’s finally makes secret sauce available again

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you were around 55 years ago, you may be able to remember being able to sample the famous Big Mac sauce from McDonald’s without ordering a Big Mac.

It’s been a staple with the two all beef patties, chesse, pickles onions and the seasame seed bun.

Starting April 27, cups of Big Mac dipping sauce will be available via the McDonald’s app, according to a press release.

The sauce is only while supplies last though.

Dip cups come in a retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the original Big Mac wrapping paper from when the sandwich was first invented in 1968 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cups of Big Mac sauce will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. It can also be ordered a la carte to pair with all of your go-to McDonald’s menu items.