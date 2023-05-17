Delaware County sheriff asking for help locating a missing girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing child named Shilo Beck, who was last seen on 5/16/2023 at approximately 8:00 PM in the vicinity of 5900 W CR 350 N. “We are urging anyone with information about Shilo’s whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Shilo Beck is an 11 year-old girl, measuring approximately 4’1″ tall. She has distinctive features, including brown hair with a purple streak in the back, has blue eyes, and wears glasses. Shilo was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve shirt adorned with a sparkly emoji on the front, and black shoes.

We have been conducting an extensive search since her disappearance was reported. We are actively investigating all leads and working tirelessly to locate Shilo and ensure her safe return home.

Anyone with information or may have seen Shilo is urged to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office via messenger, Dispatch 765-747-7878, or Investigations 765-747-7881. Individuals may remain anonymous if they wish.”