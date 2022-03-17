YouTube on top of digital world video

Digital Download

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For nearly two decades, there has been a sitting giant in the digital video world and, at the same time, it’s also the world’s second-most popular search engine.

You guessed it: we’re talking YouTube.

Nelson Spade, general manager of Circulus Digital Media, WISH-TV’s full service digital agency and sister company, talked about YouTube on Thursday’s “Daybreak.”

Two-thirds of Americans and three-quarters all internet users use YouTube. It uniquely combines search and video content as the original video search engine. More people use YouTube monthly than Facebook, and nearly as many people monthly view YouTube as use television, but consumer behavior is shifting as users spend more time online.

More and more platforms use video then ever before, as user attention becomes divided.

