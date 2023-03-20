Doctor my eyes tell me a rock and roll hall of famer is coming to town!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With hits like ‘Doctor My Eyes’, ‘Running on Empty’ and ‘The Load Out’, Jackson Browne is not only an iconic musician, but also a Rock and Roll hall of famer.

Now he’s bringing his 50 plus years of musical goodness to the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Ind.

The show is set for Monday, June 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10am.

According to a press release, Jackson Browne has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music and has defined a genre of songwriting charged with honesty, emotion and personal politics.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007.

His debut album came out on David Geffen’s Asylum Records in 1972. Since then, he has released fourteen studio albums, four collections of live performances, two “best of” compilations, two DVDs and several single recordings.

Jackson’s newest studio album, “Downhill From Everywhere” was released in July 2021 and GRAMMY nominated for Best Americana Album.

Grab your chance to see Jackson Brown before he’s scheduled to appear, a thousand miles away from here…