Dr. Adams: FDA likely to approve boosters for some groups

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An advisory panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday could decide if it will recommend booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The panel must decide if it believes the third shot is safe and effective.

Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical adviser and former U.S. surgeon general, talked with News 8 about what he expects the FDA will decide.



If the FDA advisory panel recommends the boosters, the plan must still get approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.