Dress for Success Clothing Drive to benefit Central Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boone County Commissioners and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Dress For Success Indianapolis (DFSI), are hosting a clothing donation drive August 5-15.

DFSI empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools that are necessary to thrive in both their professional and personal lives.

“Dress for Success Indianapolis has a long history of serving women in Marion County, and we are excited to partner with them as they work to establish a presence in Boone County,” said Boone County Commissioner President Jeff Wolfe. “The clothing drive is a first step in what we hope becomes a long-term partnership, one that can positively impact the residents of Boone County.”

“Women make up a large percentage of the workforce,” said Boone EDC Talent Development Manager Sarah Ford. “It’s important women have the resources they need for success, including a great interview suit and appropriate attire for the workplace.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Boone EDC office, located at 2030 Indianapolis Ave, Lebanon, IN 46052 or at the Boone County Office Building at 116 W Washington Street in Lebanon during business hours. For after-hours drop off, the Boone EDC will have a container on the porch for items.

Most needed items include:

Professional handbags

Professional and business casual clothing (increased need of sizes 18-36)

Dress and business casual shoes size 7 and up

Stylish, trendy and youthful color attire (size 6+)

Jeans (all sizes)

Tennis shoes (sizes 7 and up)

White Collar Shirts (size 6+)

Steel Toe Boots (size 8+)

Scrubs/lab coats (all sizes but colors in high demand are white and black scrubs)

Items must be in good used condition and laundered. Women’s items only.