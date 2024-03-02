East side church hosting free grand wedding event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New Direction Church on Indy’s east side will host a grand wedding this spring to help couples have their dream wedding for free.

The church’s pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. says the idea for the event came from a desire to help couples who may want to get married but don’t have the finances.

“It was our goal to remove the barriers and give them the opportunity to have the venue at our church, to have myself as the minister perform the actual marriage and wedding ceremony,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says several vendors have stepped up to help make the grand wedding successful. Brides can expect full makeovers provided by makeup artists, and photographers will be available to take professional portraits of the couples.

“The brides are going to have their own song that they’re going to come down the aisle to,” Sullivan added. “They’ll have their own moment to be able to have that wedding experience.”

There will also be plenty of wedding cake to go around.

The grand wedding was set for March 23 at New Direction Church.

In addition to the wedding, the church has partnered with Indiana Wesleyan University to provide a full day of premarital workshops on March 9. Couples can register by contacting Denise Burkett at Denise.Burkett@indwes.edu.