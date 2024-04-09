Broad Ripple Middle School to upgrade athletics as part of Rebuilding Stronger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first groundbreaking for the Indianapolis Public Schools’ Rebuilding Stronger initiative happened Tuesday at Broad Ripple Middle School.

Organizers say Broad Ripple is one of six IPS schools getting athletic field upgrades, and one of 23 IPS schools that will also get facility improvements. They say Broad Ripple Middle School’s new offerings will include new programming for swimming, cross-country, tackle football, girls’ flag football, and golf.

IPS says the Rebuilding stronger improvements are about ensuring that every student can pursue their passions.

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said, “We want you to feel excited about where you choose your child to attend school. Today is proof that we are delivering on the promises we made to give everyone of our students more choices. The best of what this district has to offer both inside and outside the classroom.”

IPS says the next groundbreaking is April 16 at George Washington Carver School.

