Winner of $44M Hoosier Lottery jackpot to remain anonymous

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hoosier Lottery on Monday handed out a $44 million check.

The lottery gave the money to Jennifer Dzwonar. She didn’t actually hit the jackpot. The person who did wanted to remain anonymous.

The check presentation happened at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The ticket was bought in the town of Speedway, and the winner said he’s a big fan of racing.

Dzwonar said, “As he says: Because of work and limited vacation days, I never had time to do a lot the things I wanted to do. This lottery winning has bought me the time to finally do the things I’ve been wanting to do.”

The winning jackpot was actually from December. It was touted as the second-largest Hoosier Lottery jackpot.

