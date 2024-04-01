Carmel first-grader wins Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Namuun Baasanbold, a first-grade student at Smoky Row Elementary in Carmel, has secured a national award for her excellent handwriting skills.

The Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest recently announced its winners, with Namuun standing among the top achievers. This renowned contest draws participants from across the nation, celebrating exceptional penmanship displayed by students of all grades.

Lisa Carmona, president of Zaner-Bloser, praised the winners, stating, “I am continually inspired by the incredible talent showcased by the winners of our Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest. Their mastery of the written word not only demonstrates exceptional skill but also reflects a commitment to the timeless art of penmanship, deserving every ounce of recognition.”

The students were tasked with writing the sentence “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog,” ensuring the use of every letter of the alphabet. Entries underwent evaluation based on Zaner-Bloser’s Four Keys to Legibility: letter shape, size, spacing, and slant.

In her submission, Baasanbold expressed her thoughts on handwriting, stating, “In my opinion, it is amazing to impress others.”

Namuun’s journey to victory led her to the national stage, where she became the Grand National Champion for first grade.

The 2024 Grand National Champions also include kindergartener Prisha Darji, second-grader Myra Neupane, third-grader Aria Maier, and fourth-grader Caden Baune. Representing schools from across the United States, these talented champions showcase the timeless art of handwriting.