Hamilton Southeastern Schools prepares to hire Perry Township’s former superintendent

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton Southeastern Schools leaders later this month were expected to appoint a new leader who retired in 2023 from a Marion County school district.

Patrick Mapes retired in spring 2023 from Perry Township Schools in Indianapolis as the district struggled with finding enough bus drivers and the elimination of the Perry Township School Choice program, which had frustrated families. The district switched to intradistrict school transfers, which required transfer students to provide their own transportation.

Mapes began at Perry Township Schools in fall 2016 after serving as an associate superintendent in the district. His visited News 8’s “Daybreak” in August 2022 to talk in advance of a new school year.

A news release issued Thursday afternoon from Fishers-headquartered Hamilton Southeastern Schools said, “Prior to leading Perry Township Schools, Mr. Mapes was chairman of the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board and spent nearly 15 years serving in various capacities, including superintendent, within Delaware Community Schools in Muncie, Indiana. He was also the assistant superintendent of public instruction at the Indiana Department of Education for three years and was selected to join the U.S. Department of Education as the regional advisory chairperson on education issues. While he leads HSE, Mr. Mapes will also continue to serve the state as an appointee to the Indiana State Board of Education, which oversees K-12 education policymaking in Indiana.”

At 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Hamilton Southeastern School Board will meet to approve a short four-day contract so Mapes can spend time with students, teachers and other stakeholders as he prepares to take the helm of our district.

At 6 p.m. Feb. 28, the board will have a special meeting at the Hamilton Southeastern Administration Building, 13485 Cumberland Road, to consider approval of a contract for Mapes.

The news release did not provide any details about the contract.

According to Indiana Department of Education figures posted online, Hamilton Southeastern Schools has more than 21,000 students, and Perry Township has more than 16,000 students.

Mapes’ wife, Jacinda, and their children plan to move from their house on the south side of Indianapolis to a home in the Hamilton Southeastern Schools, the district says.